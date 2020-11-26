Police Ten 7 To Reveal New Details In Kidnapping And Shooting Incident In Northland

Northland Police are asking people to tune into Police Ten 7 tonight to help in the investigation where a man was kidnapped and a Police officer was shot at.

The two separate incidents, which Police believed are linked, occurred late last month in the Far North.

The first incident occurred on 26 October 2020 at around 11pm where the victim was in his car parked up on State Highway 10 near Waipapa.

A car has pulled up behind him with two men threatening him before kidnapping him at gunpoint using his own vehicle.

At some point during this terrifying ordeal, the victim has managed to escape and sought refuge from members of the community at around 8am the following morning.

The second incident occurred at around 4:10am on 27 October 2020.

A car pulled out in front of a Police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10.

Before the officer could get out of the patrol car, two males have exited their vehicle and have both presented firearms.

The officer has immediately retreated but one shot was fired at the vehicle which has damaged the windscreen.

Thankfully she was not injured.

She continues to be well-supported by her Police whānau.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says tonight’s Ten 7 Episode renews the Police appeal for information relating to these two serious incidents and reveals significant new details.

“I urge the public to tune in and help with the case.

The victim in the kidnapping incident has been incredibly affected by what happened to him and we are determined to identify and hold those responsible to account for their actions.

“We also want to find the person who shot at our lone-female officer.

It is extremely lucky that she was not seriously injured or worse.

“Our officers leave their families each day to come and serve our communities and they do not deserve to be shot at.

The behaviour by the offenders was extremely reckless and we want your assistance to help us identify and locate them.”

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 Tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and will also be shared from Police Ten 7 Facebook page onto Police Facebook pages.

Anyone with information can contact Kerikeri Police on 105 quoting file number 201027/0516 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

