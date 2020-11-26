Drugs, Cash And Firearm Located, Arrest Made In Kawakawa

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Northland CIB:

Drugs, cash and a firearm were all seized by Police and a person arrested in Kawakawa this week.

Northland Police carried out a search warrant at a property on Monday in relation to alleged drug offending.

Located at the address was a significant quantity of Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of almost $90,000.

50kgs of Iodine pellets were also located, which is used in the manufacturing of meth, with a street value of around $125,000.

Police also recovered a firearm, more than $100,000 in cash and a stolen caravan worth $40,000 from Tauranga.

A 47-year-old man is facing a number of drugs, weapons and other serious charges and is next due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on 14/12/2020.

Police are carrying out further lines of enquiry and further arrests are expected to be made.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell says Police are committed to targeting drug offenders who prey on and profit from those who are vulnerable in our community.

Police and the public have no tolerance for these offenders in our society.

Northland Police are also continuing to work with our partners, through initiatives such as Te Ara Oranga, by identifying and supporting those who are using drugs such as methamphetamine so they can get the help they need.

We also want our community to assist us by alerting us to any suspicious activity involving drug distribution.

You can contact your local Police station, or you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

