Lime And WWF Work Together To Create Healthier, More Livable Cities

Lime and WWF-New Zealand are bringing the Ride Green initiative to Aotearoa. The initiative includes an education drive to promote cleaner modes of transportation as well as local grassroots advocacy to advance more sustainable urban mobility and livable cities.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, Lime and WWF are premiering our co-branded e-bikes in Cathedral Square, Christchurch at 7:30am.

“For the next four weeks, a portion of the trip revenue on these very cool bikes will go to WWF and the work we do in Aotearoa to ensure people are living in harmony with nature. Getting out of our cars and exploring our remarkable country via e-bike or e-scooter is not only good for your health but the health of our planet,” said Livia Esterhazy, WWF-New Zealand CEO.

Ride Green will include three pillars, on education and engagement, promoting lower carbon and carbon-free transportation options; advocacy for improving urban mobility and reducing pollution; and carbon innovations by Lime to further improve micromobility’s effect on city transportation toward a carbon-free future.

EDUCATION: Lime and WWF will expand awareness of conventional mobility’s air pollution impacts and engage communities to choose for cleaner alternatives. The effort will seek to promote WWF’s global One Planet City Challenge, which helps cities align to the Paris Agreement on climate change and underscore the importance of sustainable urban mobility through WWF’s new Travel Better tool that includes climate change and air pollution data. The initiative will raise global awareness of the impacts of shifting away from cars to smarter, cleaner urban transportation choices like walking, bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters, and public transportation.

The joint effort will harness the power of Lime’s millions of global riders and WWF’s 60 years of global conservation expertise and leadership to advocate locally in cities for reducing climate pollution, expanding mobility options, and creating safer streets. The advocacy initiative will leverage Lime’s recently-launched Lime Action platform and include local advocacy for mobility infrastructure improvements, reducing pollution, public transportation, and expanding access to mobility. The joint initiative will begin in over a dozen countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, and South Korea. CARBON INNOVATION: Lime is committed to be carbon negative throughout its business and entire value chain by 2025, and will simultaneously set an externally validated science-based carbon pollution target consistent with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C and the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). WWF, World Resources Institute, and the UN Global Compact are members of the SBTi, the highest standard of carbon goals setting. Lime will also seek to expand the impact its service has on reducing pollution, in particular promoting how riders can reduce carbon emissions through their mode shift – scooter and bike trips taken instead of a private car, taxi or ride hailing.

Today, one in four of Lime’s global e-scooter and e-bike trips replace a car trip. Lime is the only micromobiltiy operator promoting opportunities for riders to avoid taking a car trip in the Uber app and with Google Maps. Lime’s recent acquisition of JUMP provides riders a best-in-class e-assist bike through the Lime and Uber apps, adding to riders’ options for various trip types and distances. And the new Lime Platform brings micromobility options under eight kilometres to one app.

Working with WWF, Lime will conduct global engagement campaigns on the importance of clean, more people-centred transportation choices and joint local advocacy.

Lime riders have saved more than 45 million car trips to date, equivalent to a traffic jam wrapping bumper to bumper more than 5 ½ times around the earth.

By 2025, the company expects riders to be preventing more than 100 million car trips each year, saving over 50,000 tons of carbon emissions – the equivalent of the carbon sequestered by over 65,000 acres annually.

“The world needs urgent action on climate pollution. This partnership between Lime and WWF will help provide just that. By pairing Lime’s commitments to extensive carbon reductions throughout its business and supply chain with broader local engagement with WWF on micromobility’s impact, this partnership has the opportunity to demonstrate just how transformational new mobility options can be for cities and reducing carbon,” said Carol Browner, EPA Administrator under President Clinton, and Director of Climate Policy in the Obama White House.

Lime, the global leader in shared micromobility, operates shared e-bikes and e-scooters in over 120 markets globally across more than 30 countries. They have announced ambitious carbon reduction targets and have committed to be carbon negative by 2025 and net zero by 2030 by following Science-Based Targets.

“Today more than 50% of the world’s population lives in cities. Transport choices and availability play key roles in the carbon intensity of citymobility. As city’s build back post COVID-19, we need to rethink transport alternatives, tackling air pollution, carbon emissions and congestion, working with policymakers to move from car-centric urban design to more human-centred, low-carbon and active transportation, such as walking, cycling and shared micromobility. For this, WWF is excited to work with Lime to promote streets for people and healthier, pollution free cities,” stated Jennifer Lenhart, Global Lead for Cities at WWF.

“We believe the future of urban mobility is shared, is electric, and must be carbon-free,” said Wayne Ting, CEO of Lime. “We’re thrilled to partner with WWF to make tangible progress in addressing the climate crisis while helping make cities healthier and more connected. We are excited to work with WWF to promote ways for people to access cleaner transportation with the goal of preventing more than 100 million vehicle trips a year by 2025.”

As part of the initiative, the company will expand powering all e-bikes and e-scooters on 100% renewable energy to all offices and warehouses, and rely on even more local renewable energy. Lime was the first micromobility provider to charge all vehicles with 100% renewable energy. Lime currently procures local renewable energy in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and United States, and will be expanding the practice in other regions.

The company will aggressively transition the operations vehicles used to manage its programs to electric, far ahead of the Global Climate Group’s EV100 commitment made by Lime. Lime’s operations fleet will be all-electric across Europe in early 2021 and all non-electric vehicles phased out by 2023 at the latest throughout the rest of the world where vehicle supply is more constrained.

Lime plans to introduce a new, lower carbon scooter design, by increasing lifespan, the use of recycled content up from 70 percent today, using lower carbon materials or manufacturing, and enhancing its modular design and lifespan. These life cycle improvements will continue to reduce life cycle impacts even beyond those captured by the recent OECD ITF report demonstrating the positive nature of e-mobility options. The company also plans to expand second-life pilots for batteries. Lime will continue to reduce carbon across its supply chain and invest in carbon removal initiatives on the path to achieving the company's science-based target.

More on the initiative can be found at www.ridegreen.li.me

