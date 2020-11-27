Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Rank Water Network Upgrades As Top Investment Priority

Friday, 27 November 2020, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

More than 9,400 people had their say on what NPDC’s priority work programmes should be over the next decade and how more than $2 billion of public funds should be invested.

Called the Top 10 Kōrero which took place over 11 weeks, the public were asked to give feedback on proposed work programmes from Water to Zero Waste, to Tracks and Trails, to the Climate Response to a Marina, to what role NPDC should play in any future Multi-sport hub at the Racecourse.

Now the Mayor and Councillors have the huge job of deciding what’s in and what’s out of the draft 10-year plan for further public feedback later this summer, followed by final approval of the plan by the end of June 2021.

“Thanks to everyone who contributed to the more than 9000 responses received on options to help shape our community over the next decade. Just like your kids’ Christmas present list for Santa, we can’t do it all and have to balance needs and wants with our collective ability to fund the future through rates. We’re looking to reduce our overheads where possible, pitching projects to Central Government for funding while at the same time realising there has been years of underinvestment in core services like our water and wastewater networks,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“We’ve got some big decisions to make in producing a draft 10-year budget over the next two months and then we’ll run a formal consultation programme to again seek everyone’s views on where we are going as a community before developing the final plan in June 2021.”

The public surveys in the Top 10 Kōrero were targetted at two distinct groups and were designed with independent data experts to ensure they were scientifically robust. One group was to the general public and a second representative group was formed to make sure views reflected the demographic make up of the district.

People were asked to rank their investment priorities and fixing the ageing water network came out top in both groups:

Representative group General public

1. Water upgrades Water upgrades

2. Thriving towns and cities Multi-sport hub

3. Zero Waste Thriving towns and cities

4. Tracks and trails Tracks and trails

5. Climate response Zero Waste

6. Covid response Climate response

7. Multi-sport hub Covid response

8. A marina A marina

9. Let’s Kōrero or public conversations Let’s Kōrero or public conversations

10. Water meters Water meters

In more detail, the representative group was more likely to pay a small rates increase (or less likely to oppose a rates increase) for the following six work programmes:

· Zero Waste

· Tracks and trails

· A multi-sport hub

· Thriving towns and cities

· Covid response

· Water upgrades.

In more detail, the general public was more likely to pay a small rates increase (or less likely to oppose a rates increase) for the following six work programmes:

· A multi-sport hub

· Extending tracks and trails

· Thriving towns and cities

· Water upgrades

· Zero Waste

· A marina.

Other key takeaways were:

· Tracks and trails was the service with the highest overall level of satisfaction.

· The most feedback on any single issue was on a potential multi-sport hub with around 1,500 responses.

· There was an unwillingness to pay a medium or large rates increase.

· Water meters and more public conversations were the least favoured options.

The full results from the independent data company are available here on newplymouthnz.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared

There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 