Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Black Cat (possible Panther Cub) Spotted In Hanmer Springs Forest

Friday, 27 November 2020, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Visit Hurunui

Videographer Bare Kiwi and double amputee Mark Inglis (of Mt Everest fame) were filming in Hanmer Springs Heritage Forest this afternoon when they spotted a large black cat on a trail up ahead.

The sighting happened around 2pm on Friday, 27 November 2020 and has the potential to further fuel rumours that there are wild panthers or pumas in Canterbury.

In October, a mountain biker spotted a large black cat on the Perseverance biking trail.

Bare Kiwi says he was interviewing Mark Inglis, who has built a new mountain bike track, The Southern Cross, when he spotted the cat.

“It was about 50-metres away, strolling in the other direction but it sat down, turned and looked into my soul. It was a very emotional experience. I was fearing for my life – it was a very close call.”

Asked to describe the beast, Bare Kiwi says it was about the size of a large house cat.

“That means it’s likely to be a panther cub as opposed to a panther – it was hard to tell. Because I was shaking and scared and only had an iPhone, the footage is not great.”

Double amputee Mark Inglis says he thought Bare Kiwi was pulling his leg when he said there the black cat was up ahead.

“But I looked and there it was - my first thought was ‘if that’s the cub, how big is the mother?’,” says Mark.

Mark works for Hurunui Trails which creates and maintains the mountain bike and walking tracks in the forest and says this afternoon’s experience has made him think twice.

“I certainly won’t go into the forest after dark anymore.”

Hurunui Tourism Marketing Manager Shane Adcock says the tourism authority is confident the forest is still a safe place for visitors.

“The footage is pretty poor so it is hard to ascertain whether it is a feline or a walking blob. But to be safe, we’ve alerted local police and will consider whether to nominate Bare Kiwi and Mark Inglis for a bravery award.”

“The forest is used by hundreds of thousands of people every year and we’ve never had a reported panther attack. On Monday, we’ll discuss whether to ask Dr Ashley Bloomfield to assess the risk to public health but we’re confident visitors to the forest will be safe over the weekend,” laughs Shane.

You can download the video here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Visit Hurunui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We Should Be Betting Quite So Heavily On Astra Zeneca’s Covid Vaccine

According to this week’s Speech from the Throne, maintaining public safety during the pandemic will remain the government’s top priority. Next year will (hopefully) bring the rolling out of a free vaccination against Covid-19 to New Zealander. Currently, there are three possible vaccine contenders but the effectiveness of the vaccine will be only one of the factors determining which vaccine will pre-dominate. On the basis of the cost per dose, and the ease of manufacture, storage and distribution, the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine will almost certainly be the prime choice for New Zealand, at least initially... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 