First Social Housing Returns To The East

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT ) is behind the newest addition to community housing in East Christchurch.

Officially opened today (Friday), the 19-home *Reg Stillwell Place, (189 Palmers Rd, New Brighton), is the first such development on the boundary of New Brighton and the Red Zone.

ŌCHT Chief Executive, Cate Kearney, says the new development will be welcomed by people who love living in this unique part of the city, and who continue to manage challenges after the 2010/2011 earthquakes.

“There’s a way of life here, a connection to the sea, the strong history of early Christchurch embedded in the East; people love living in this area, and ŌCHT is so pleased to be able to help some of make their homes here.”

The project is part of the agreement that the Trust has with Christchurch City Council to provide more community and affordable homes across the city.

Ms Kearney says some of the residents are returnees; people who lived in the pre-refurbished homes, and wanted to come back after the work was completed.

“Returning residents Guy and Thomas were among the first to see the new-look homes when the site was blessed this month. They are thrilled with the refurbishments and really pleased to be back,” she says.

Reg Stillwell Place includes 12 relocatable homes that were transported from Linwood Park in August this year. They have been refurbished as 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes. Meanwhile, a community hall that was already on the site is now a beautiful 3 bedroom home, and the six 1-bedroom bedsits have been redeveloped as 1-bedroom homes.

Thirteen of these new homes will be supplied to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to provide much needed homes to people on the Housing Register.

Minister of Housing Minister, Megan Woods, praised the work of ŌCHT.

“The Ōtautahi Community Trust makes a real contribution to housing for the people of Christchurch,” she said today. The Minister also acknowledged the repurposing of houses built after the quakes, in creating these new homes, adding that this is a place where “people can make their dreams and live their lives.”

