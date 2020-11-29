Body Found In Search For Missing Woman
Sunday, 29 November 2020, 6:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
28 November
A body has been located in the search
for a woman reported missing from Counties Manukau East
today.
The body was located in Sunnyhills earlier this
afternoon however identification is yet to be
confirmed.
The death is currently being treated as
unexplained and an investigation has been launched into the
circumstances.
A post-mortem is due to take place
tomorrow and further information will be provided when
possible.
Police would like to thank members of the
public for their concern during the search for Elizabeth
Zhong.
We continue to appeal for any information about
this matter and 105 quoting file number 201128/1909, or call
Counties Manukau Police on 09 2611 321
---
Detective Inspector Shaun
Vickers
