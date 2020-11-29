Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Study Sheds Light On Fate Of Drowning Victims

Sunday, 29 November 2020, 8:33 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

JW Lifeguard

Males make up 92% of New Zealanders who go missing off our coastline.

That’s one key finding of a world-first study by The University of Auckland reviewing Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) drowning statistics and other data from 2008 to 2017 relating to 219 fatalities.

The study, which was the first and largest study of consecutive drowning cases carried out in the world, also found that most missing people recovered weren’t wearing a lifejacket when found (96%). The study also found that only a small proportion (15%) of missing people weren’t located (9%) or the outcome not reported (6%).

Study spokesperson Dr Jonathon Webber of the University of Auckland says the principal purpose of the research was to clarify how long it took to locate the bodies of people who went missing in the ocean, and how far the bodies were displaced from the point of entry into the water. He says the study found that the bodies of most missing people (58%) were recovered within 24 hours of searches commencing and 64% were located within 1km of where they disappeared. “That second statistic was unexpected, as was the finding that most of the incidents – 47% - occurred on the east coast of the North Island. You might have expected the west coast, which has much more challenging surf conditions, to top the list - but that wasn’t the case.”

Dr Webber says the study was purely a descriptive analysis of the statistics rather than an attempt to explain how the displacement occurred. “Our wish was to arrive at an understanding of these details to help inform our search and rescue agencies and assist victim support workers, water safety advocates, forensic and accident investigators, ocean scientists and the Coroner in the course of their duties.”

The study, which was co-authored by Dr Webber, Dr Kevin Moran (University of Auckland), Dr Claire French (University of Otago), Felicity Fozard (WSNZ) and Olivia Pearless (University of Auckland), principally drew on data from WSNZ’s DrownBase™ database, along with the National Coronial Information System (NCIS), Ministry of Justice records and media reports.

The study found the median age of drowning victims was 41.9 years. In terms of ethnicity, 37% were European NZ, 12% were Asian, 24% were Maori and 19% Pasifika, the latter two over-represented in the statistics compared with their percentages in the population, says Dr Webber.

The most frequent activities the victims were involved in before going missing were boating (31%), swimming (20%), fishing (18%) and diving/snorkelling (16%).

A surf lifeguard himself, as are co-authors Dr Kevin Moran and Dr Claire French, Dr Webber says the study strongly reinforced the need to wear some form of flotation when recreating or working in, on or around the water – and to preferably not undertake the activities alone. “It also confirms what we already know to be high-risk groups: males, adults boating, young people swimming and Asian, Maori and Pasifika people fishing.”

Limitations in the study design meant it was difficult to tell whether the missing person was recovered offshore or on the coastline, and a number of other variables weren’t clear or well-documented, he says. “Future research in this area, coupled with better on-scene data collection, could better inform real-time predictive modelling of where and when a missing person is likely to be found.”

“That might result in more lives being saved and search and rescue teams may be able to zero in on where a missing person is, or, in the event of a drowning, the bodies of missing people being recovered and returned to their families sooner.”

SLSNR Chief Executive Matt Williams says the research compiled by its sector partners continues to be a valuable and welcome contribution to understanding the issues behind New Zealand’s coastal drowning statistics. “It reinforces our belief that the loss of life around our coastlines is a nationwide problem that needs attention. Drowning is a wide-ranging issue that impacts all ages and demographics, and it continues to have a significant toll on our communities.

“While the range of activities and forms of recreation that feature in the drowning toll grows and changes, this report supports the strategies Surf Life Saving are adopting and the processes we are putting in place to align our services where the needs are – and bring that tragic drowning toll down.”

Dr Webber says the study was likely to draw strong interest from water safety authorities overseas. “This is the first true human data study in this area and there’s a healthy respect for water safety knowledge arising out of New Zealand – we have some of the most testing water conditions in the world.”

The report on the study can be found free online, courtesy of New Zealand Search and Rescue Council funding, at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.forsciint.2020.110573

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We Should Be Betting Quite So Heavily On Astra Zeneca’s Covid Vaccine

According to this week’s Speech from the Throne, maintaining public safety during the pandemic will remain the government’s top priority. Next year will (hopefully) bring the rolling out of a free vaccination against Covid-19 to New Zealander. Currently, there are three possible vaccine contenders but the effectiveness of the vaccine will be only one of the factors determining which vaccine will pre-dominate. On the basis of the cost per dose, and the ease of manufacture, storage and distribution, the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine will almost certainly be the prime choice for New Zealand, at least initially... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 