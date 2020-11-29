Crash, Auckland Southern Motorway - Counties Manukau
Sunday, 29 November 2020, 3:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single
motorcycle crash on the Princes Street Otahuhu off-ramp,
southbound, on the Auckland Southern Motorway.
Police
had attempted to stop the bike, which then fled and crashed
shortly after.
The motorcyclist is reported to have
moderate injuries.
The road will be closed for some
time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene, and
diversions are in place.
Motorists should avoid the
area and take an alternative route if
possible.
