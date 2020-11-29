Crash, Auckland Southern Motorway - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single motorcycle crash on the Princes Street Otahuhu off-ramp, southbound, on the Auckland Southern Motorway.

Police had attempted to stop the bike, which then fled and crashed shortly after.

The motorcyclist is reported to have moderate injuries.

The road will be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene, and diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

