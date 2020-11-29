Road Closed Following Crash, Te Kuiti - Waikato
Sunday, 29 November 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on
Ngarongo Street, Te Kuiti.
The crash, involving a car
and an Ambulance, was reported to Police around
3:35pm.
There is no information available on injuries
at this time.
The road is currently closed and
motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
