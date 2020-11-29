Update: Wellsford Homicide

Police investigating Saturday night’s murder in Wellsford have been conducting scene examinations, and have located a vehicle of interest.

Police would like anybody who knows or has seen a black Range Rover, registration KBK990, or its occupants in the Rodney or Northland areas in the past few days to contact them on 105 and quote file number 201128/2875.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says there is no indication that this shooting is linked to gang activity, or to any other current investigations across Tāmaki Makarau at present.

The Police investigation team is working hard to solve this murder and have offered support to family and friends of the deceased.

The deceased will undergo a post-mortem examination tomorrow and Police hope to formally identify him at that stage.

