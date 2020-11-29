Update: Wellsford Homicide
Sunday, 29 November 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating Saturday night’s murder in
Wellsford have been conducting scene examinations, and have
located a vehicle of interest.
Police would like
anybody who knows or has seen a black Range Rover,
registration KBK990, or its occupants in the Rodney or
Northland areas in the past few days to contact them on 105
and quote file number 201128/2875.
Detective Inspector
Scott Beard says there is no indication that this shooting
is linked to gang activity, or to any other current
investigations across Tāmaki Makarau at present.
The
Police investigation team is working hard to solve this
murder and have offered support to family and friends of the
deceased.
The deceased will undergo a post-mortem
examination tomorrow and Police hope to formally identify
him at that
stage.
