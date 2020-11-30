Name Release: Fatal Workplace Incident, Christchurch
Monday, 30 November 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a workplace incident on McAlpine Street in
Christchurch on Monday 23 November.
He was 33-year-old
local man Chesco James Krueger.
Police extend
sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult
time.
