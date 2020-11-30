Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback Sought On Long-term Transport Plans For Auckland’s Northwest

Monday, 30 November 2020, 12:50 pm
New Zealand Transport Agency

Aucklanders are invited to have their say on a series of future transport plans aiming to improve access and transport choices for new growth areas in the northwest.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport are seeking community feedback on a range of proposals for public transport, new and improved roads, and new cycling and walking networks. This network will ensure the northwest has the transport infrastructure it needs in the future by investigating and protecting the land for these projects now.

Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton says the proposals are critical to a fast-growing area and the well-being of people.

“Over the next 30 years, an extra 100,000 people are expected to live in the area, along with 40,000 new houses and 20,000 new jobs. A well-connected transport system is needed to support this future growth.”

“We recognise that the way people move around the northwest and across our city needs to change. Extending public transport networks and offering travel choices is at the heart of these proposals, which will relieve congestion and help us take action on climate change.”

“Future transport planning and design will be shaped by a safe system approach aligned to the government’s Road to Zero road safety strategy, where no death or serious injury while travelling on our roads isacceptable.”

Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth, a collaboration between Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport, is leading the planning and public consultation process.

Steve Mutton says they are developing a Detailed Business Case which includes making decisions on these new and upgraded routes. Feedback from landowners in the area and the community will help with this decision making.

Shane Ellison, Auckland Transport Chief Executive says it’s pleasing to see these proposals progressing ahead of substantial development.

“This takes us a step closer to providing safe, accessible and sustainable travel choices for developing areas. Our communities of the future need strategic public transport, and a strong walking and cycling network.”

Community feedback is open from 30 November 2020 to 15 January 2021 for these projects:

  • A cycling and walking corridor connecting Whenuapai and the northern part of Redhills to Kumeū-Huapai
  • A potential route for a future rapid transit corridor between Brigham Creek Road and Kumeū-Huapaito provide efficient public transport
  • A new route between Brigham Creek and State Highway 16 to the west of Huapai, which will move the state highway out of Kumeū-Huapai
  • Upgrades to Hobsonville Road, Brigham Creek Road and Trig Road in Whenuapai
  • Upgrades to Royal Road, Fred Taylor Drive and Don Buck Road and extending Northside Drive in Redhills
  • Upgrades to Riverhead Road and Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Riverhead

· Upgrades to Access Road, Tawa Road, Station Road and SH16 Main Road in Kumeū-Huapai

Maps and information can be found at Supporting Growth or join the conversation on our Social Pinpoint page.

