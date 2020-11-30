Fatal Crash: Riverton-Wallacetown Highway
Monday, 30 November 2020, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on
Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (SH99) earlier this
month.
The crash, involving a car and a milk tanker,
occurred about 9.55pm on Friday 20 November.
The
driver of the car died at Dunedin Hospital
yesterday.
An investigation into the cause of the
crash is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and
has not yet spoken to Police is urged to contact 105,
quoting file number
201121/7157.
