Earlybird Tickets First Of Many Bargains At Central Districts Field Days 2021

Central Districts Field Days is known for its deals – and you can get your first one right now, with earlybird tickets on sale today.

New Zealand’s largest regional agriculture event returns on March 18-20, 2021, when Fielding, in the mighty Manawatu, will become a hub for the heartland rural sector.

From the latest in farm machinery through to vehicles, from agriculture innovations to new lifestyle products, from children’s entertainment to an on-site craft beer hall, Central Districts Field Days will be a must-do event.

“In what has been a challenging year for all, we are thrilled to be able to plan an event that will be the highlight of the year for the rural sector,” Henry McLernon, Central Districts Field Days Events & Sponsorship Director, says.

“It will be a much-needed opportunity to come together, reconnect with the greater community, support local brands and enjoy some great deals. Our exhibitors are missing the interaction with their customers as much as attendees are hankering to get back to this fantastic day off the farm.”

The event has grown from a collection of marquees to a significant national event, attracting exhibitors and attendees from across the country to the rural heartland of the North Island.

Central Districts Field Days will fill 33 hectares at Manfeild, in Fielding, with more than 500 agriculture, machinery, automotive and lifestyle exhibitors, family-friendly entertainment and cuisine hubs featuring Brew Union as well as a host of local artisan food products.

Earlybird tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for children (5-15 years). Adult tickets go up to $20 from February 2, 2021.

Connect, discover and experience the best of New Zealand’s primary industries at Central Districts Field Days.

For tickets and visitor information, go to cdfielddays.co.nz

© Scoop Media

