Police Accepts IPCA Report On Justified Use Of Force Against Woman

Police accepts an IPCA report that found officers had used reasonable force when restraining a woman in Whakamarama who was believed to be attempting to commit suicide.

On 10 November 2018 Police were notified that a woman (referred to in the IPCA report as Ms Z) had tried to commit suicide.

The partner of Ms Z called Police concerned for her wellbeing.

The woman bit one of the attending officers when he attempted to restrain her, and he then struck her on the head to release her bite.

The IPCA investigated after Ms Z complained about the actions of Police during this incident.

The IPCA found that the officers who attended did not use excessive force when dealing with Ms Z, and acted in a way that they thought was necessary to ensure her welfare.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander, Inspector Clifford Paxton, says he supports the actions of the officers involved.

“As Police we have a duty of care to protect life and safety.

Our officers were protecting this woman and ensuring her safety.”

