Uneven Road Surface Closes Two Lanes On Northern Motorway

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists that the right hand lanes in each direction on the Northern Motorway (SH1) between Greville Road and Upper Harbour Highway are closed.

There are still two lanes open in each direction, but there is already congestion in the area ahead of the evening peak traffic period, says Waka Kotahi Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

The lanes are closed because the road surface in the two righthand lanes has lifted, causing a significant speed bump for vehicles.

The lanes will remain closed for the rest of the day. Road crews will work tonight to investigate and repair the damage.

Drivers can expect delays on the journey home tonight and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding.

