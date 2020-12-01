Owens Road, Epsom - Auckland City
Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on Owens
Road, Epsom, which was reported around 2.30pm.
One
person has serious injuries and the road is currently
blocked.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and
motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
