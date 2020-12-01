Serious Crash - State Highway 2, Takapau - Eastern
Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH 2 (just north of Snee Road), Takapau.
The
collision, between a truck and a car, was reported to Police
just before 2.50pm.
Initial indications are that
several people have sustained serious injuries.
The
road is blocked.
A diversion is in place however we
are asking motorists to avoid the area and delay travel for
the next couple of
hours.
