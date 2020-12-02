Kiwi OE Brings The Overseas Experience To Queenstown

You can’t go around the world for your OE, so why not come to the Queenstown Lakes?

Supported by the Business Response Group (Queenstown Lakes District Council, Queenstown and Wānaka Chambers of Commerce, Destination Queenstown and Lake Wanaka Tourism), Kiwi OE aims to attract Kiwis to the district with the promise of guaranteed work and accommodation.

It’s a streamlined process that makes things as easy as possible: after signing up online, interested parties travel to Queenstown, get picked up at the airport, taken to pre-booked accommodation, and meet their employer before their work and the fun begins.

Kiwi OE co-founder Ed Stott said the Queenstown Lakes was an obvious choice to mark the rollout of the programme, with its strong work/life balance and reputation as the world’s adventure capital.

“With Kiwis unable to go overseas, this district is one of the natural choices for stepping outside of your comfort zone and experiencing the thrill of a new environment,” Mr Stott said.

“And we’ve got plenty of work for those interested. Kiwi OE’s built a network of businesses all supporting one another and keen to help get people into work.”

Kiwi OE’s packages last from two weeks to six weeks. Participants can try a new job if their skills are a better fit for a different role, and there’s a potential for longer-term placement if things do work out.

The scheme is currently underway, just in time for the busy summer season.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said the programme would provide a boost to the local economy while encouraging Kiwis to get a taste of life in the Queenstown Lakes district.

“With international travel off the table for the time being, now’s the perfect time to experience our beautiful part of the world,” Mayor Boult said.

“Kiwi OE gives Kiwis everything they need to make the most of their time in our district. It’s a win for everyone; Kiwis can experience the area with all the tricky details taken care of, while employers get the staff they need at this busy time of year.”

“I’d like to thank Blair, Ed and Remarkable Labour for facilitating an initiative that will benefit many in the district and from all over New Zealand,” Mayor Boult said.

