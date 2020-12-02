Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Measures Its Emissions To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2025

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has measured its corporate carbon footprint and is on the way to reaching its goal of being carbon neutral by 2025.

Regional Council corporate operations manager Stacey Rakiraki says the emissions profile is a great baseline footprint of the organisation’s emissions and shows what areas need attention.

“This will be a great tool for us to progress towards being carbon neutral by 2025. We’ll be able to manage our environmental impacts and monitor how effective our initiatives are to reduce our emissions,” she says.

“As the leading environmental agency for Hawke’s Bay, it’s important that we get our own house in order and walk the talk in our response to climate change,” she says.

The Regional Council’s combined carbon footprint across all offices was 884.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the last financial year, according to the report undertaken by EKOS.

Of that, around 86% of the council’s emissions came from vehicle use, including the use of diggers and mowers, 4% from electricity use at council offices, and 10% from flights, gas, and freight and waste.

“The report has highlighted our reliance on fuel, especially diesel. We are replacing vehicles with electric vehicles when it’s fit for purpose, and we will accelerate this initiative.”

“We have seven electrical vehicle charging stations at our head office in Dalton Street and will be installing two extra charging stations to support electric vehicle uptake. We will look at installing charging stations at our regional offices,” she says.

The organisation is also looking at bringing in electric all-terrain vehicles as soon as possible, and more fuel-efficient heavy machinery and vehicles. 

For those activities where there are no viable sustainable replacements such as diesel 4x4 and diggers, the organisation will explore offsetting emissions through planting initiatives and its forestry portfolio.

The Regional Council is going to increase internal staff education efforts around energy efficiency, efficient driving practices and cutting waste.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:

Pay Gap: Progress On Pay Equity For DHB Staff

Today’s initial agreement between DHBs and the PSA on pay equity for clerical and administration staff is an important step toward better, fairer pay for this crucial and largely female workforce, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

ALSO:


Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 