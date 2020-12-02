Wellsford Homicide: Police Seeking Desmond Bourne And Serene Tilsley

Police have been making enquiries across the Auckland region in the search for Desmond Lawrence Bourne, who is wanted for murder in relation to a fatal shooting in Wellsford on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Zane Smith, a 37-year-old man from Rodney.

The victim and the offender involved were known to each other.

Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries into the whereabouts of Desmond Bourne, aged 45, who has a warrant for his arrest issued by the court.

A number of reports of potential sightings of Bourne have been received this week and these have been followed up by Police, with enquiries made at multiple addresses across the wider Auckland region.

Police are also seeking Serene Tilsley, aged 21, who is associated with Bourne (both pictured together) and has a warrant to arrest in relation to this matter.

Police are also appealing for sightings of a black 2005 Ford Falcon saloon – registration CTS862 (pictured) – linked to this incident, which was seen in Pakuranga on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Desmond Bourne and Serene Tilsley or this Ford Falcon vehicle is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Bourne is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you do see him, contact 111 immediately.

“The investigation team will continue to do everything possible to locate Bourne so he can be held to account.

“We are appealing to Bourne to hand himself him so this can be resolved without further incident,” says Detective Inspector Beard.

Police want to acknowledge members of the public who have contacted Police with information on possible sightings of Bourne.

Support is also being provided to the family of Zane Smith.

You can also view this release, including any images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/wellsford-homicide-police-seeking-desmond-bourne-and-serene-tilsley-photos

