Keeping Of Animals In Urban Areas – Have Your Say And Shape The Future Of Our District

Waikato District Council is asking for feedback on its proposed Keeping of Animals Bylaw.

The purpose of the bylaw is to avoid or prevent nuisance issues that occur from keeping animals on private property in the Waikato district.

“Our current bylaw works well but with the changes happening in the district, especially with new developments in urban areas, we want to make sure that our bylaw mitigates or avoids any issues caused due to the keeping of animals,” says Monitoring Team Leader Tanya O’Shannessey. The bylaw sets out rules and parameters for keeping certain animals in urban areas, and outlines where, for example, you can have a pigsty or keep poultry. It’s about keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Some of the changes include the length of time you can have a lamb in the urban area.

“We know that many families take part in Ag Days and it’s very important to them, so we’re proposing that the length of time you can have a lamb in an urban area is 60 days.”

“We want to hear what you want. Please let us know if you think we’ve got the proposed bylaw right? Let us know by making a submission and having your say. You have until 5pm Monday 25 January 2021 to send us your feedback.”

A meeting will be held in February 2021 for anyone that would like to support their submission verbally. Council will then consider all the submissions received and make decisions on any amendments to the proposed bylaw as a result.

To view the proposal and to make a submission please see https://shape.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/proposed-amendments-keeping-animals-bylaw-2015 or visit on of our offices and libraries.

