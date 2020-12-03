Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Leaders Ready To Respond To Climate Emergency Declaration

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:17 am
Press Release: Sustainable Living Education Trust

Leaders in local government are ready to respond to the NZ declaration of climate emergency (see text below) in many ways, including urgent support for a better-educated community.

“Action on reducing carbon emissions, reducing waste and adapting our homes to changing climate requires public know-how and confidence to change. It’s a set of future living skills for a long emergency”, says Rhys Taylor from Sustainable Living Education Trust. The charitable trust is run by 14 member Councils including Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin cities.

Their shared website sustainableliving.org.nz provides free guides to action at home, which are used by individuals across New Zealand and also in group classes. The tutors or facilitators for groups are supported with additional information in member council areas. A grant from Waste Minimisation Fund of the Ministry for Environment in 2019-2020 helped to open access nationwide.

“Few local councils can afford to employ staff teams of educators on sustainability, so sharing resources and training both community volunteers and part-time professional facilitators makes sense” says Taylor, the Trust’s National Coordinator, who reports that trustees meeting by Zoom today have welcomed Central Government’s declaration of climate emergency.

Rural communities with smaller councils in Sustainable Living Education Trust include: Hauraki, South Taranaki, Masterton and Carterton, Kapiti Coast, Marlborough, Tasman, Waimakariri and Timaru Districts.

“Using the internet for communication allows us to distribute the writing and updating of materials from a rural base in (the South Canterbury town of) Geraldine, rather than having to be in the capital, and to make the learning guides freely available nationwide at our own website, even during Pandemic lock-downs. We also publish local sustainability information and contacts there, for many of the member councils, and will add more.”

https://sustainableliving.org.nz/SLP/Councils

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sustainable Living Education Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:


Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 