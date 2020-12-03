Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Real Risk To Newbies Working On Orchards

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:24 am
Press Release: Dermatology Hawke's Bay

Putting Kiwis unused to working outdoors onto orchards under the punishing Hawke’s Bay sun during the current labour shortage is a recipe for trouble unless workers and their employers take maximum care, says specialist dermatologist Juber Hafiji.

“New Zealand has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world and here in Hawke’s Bay we have the highest rates in New Zealand. There is a reason for that – long hours in the hot sun without enough protection. Yes, we have a wonderful climate, but we cannot stay out in the sun working all day without maximum protection.”

The Government announced this week that 2000 RSE workers, predominately from Pacific Islands, will be allowed into New Zealand to help pick summer crops. However, industry feedback is that thousands more people would be needed.

That will lead to a continued focus on encouraging Kiwis into the fields. As well as not being used to taking care of their skin in punishing conditions, many will have light skin particularly susceptible to sunburn, and therefore will have increased risk of developing skin cancer. People with darker skin also need to take care. While less susceptible to skin cancer, they are not immune.

There needs to be strong advice on what they should be wearing and mandatory sun screen application, at least half an hour before sun exposure and every two hours thereafter, says Dr Hafiji.

“They will be sweating, which means sunscreen will need to reapplied more frequently than you might otherwise, and people should be wearing light cotton clothing that covers as much of their bodies as possible – not singlets and shorts.”

Dr Hafiji says people wonder why RSE workers wear plenty of clothing while working outdoors in the heat. “It’s probably true that they are used to the heat so it is not so hard on them to fully cover up, but it’s also because they know how harsh the sun is from living under it on their home islands and working in it here every summer.”

If thousands of Kiwi workers spend the next three to four months working full-time outdoors without adequate protection, there will be consequences in the future, he says. “As well as very high skin cancer rates in general, we have the second-highest rate of the most dangerous of the skin cancers, melanoma, (after Australia).

“I can’t stress this enough. We need to take this seriously and make it a major part of health and safety planning for companies with staff working outdoors, if it is not already. We cannot let this be a tick-box exercise,” says Dr Hafiji.

Ministry of Health statistics show that each year more people die of skin cancer than from car crashes in New Zealand.

Helpful information for employers and staff on keeping safe under the sun has been prepared by WorkSafe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dermatology Hawke's Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:


Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 