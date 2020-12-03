Winton-Lorneville Highway Closed Following Crash - Southern
Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Winton-Lorneville Highway is closed this morning, after a
truck carrying bitumen crashed.
The single vehicle
crash occurred at 6am.
Fortunately the driver was not
injured, however bitumen has spilled from the
truck.
Winton-Lorneville Highway is closed between
Dejoux Road and Gap Road West.
Motorists are asked to
follow the directions of emergency services staff.
An
update will be issued once the road
reopens.
