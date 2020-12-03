Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash - SH 57, Linton - Central

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 57 near Linton.

The crash, involving a truck and two cars, occurred at 7.50am.

One person is reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.

