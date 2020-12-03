Serious Crash - SH 57, Linton - Central
Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State
Highway 57 near Linton.
The crash, involving a truck
and two cars, occurred at 7.50am.
One person is
reported to have suffered serious injuries.
Traffic
management is being put in place and motorists are asked to
delay travel or take alternative routes where
possible.
