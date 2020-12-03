Serious Crash, SH 29A, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Poike, Tauranga.

Police received a report of the two-vehicle crash on SH 29A around 6:40am.

Three people are reported to have sustained moderate to serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

Diversions are in place at Poike Road and Welcome Bay Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police are also in attendance following a report of a crash on SH 35 near Omaio.

There are no reports of serious injuries and the road is now clear.

