Road Open Following Serious Crash, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH 29A at Poike, Tauranga, has re-opened following the
serious crash that occurred around 6:40am this
morning.
Three people were reported to have sustained
moderate to serious injuries.
The circumstances of the
crash are now under investigation.
Police thank
motorists for their patience while the road was
closed.
