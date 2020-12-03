Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Officer's Evidence In Court
Thursday, 3 December 2020, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the findings of the IPCA report into
an officer giving evidence in Court in defence of his
brother.
At this stage, our criminal and employment
investigations have not yet been completed.
Therefore
it would be inappropriate for Police to comment further at
this stage until these matters have been
completed.
Attributed to Superintendent Jill Rogers,
Counties Manukau District
Commander
© Scoop Media
