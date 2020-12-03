Popular Summer Reading Programme Returns

Young readers can sign up for Marlborough District Libraries Summer Reading Programme soon.

Registrations open at 9am on Monday 14 December. This popular annual programme is free and is for children aged 5 to 12 years old.

To register, parents or caregivers simply need to visit the library - children do not need to be present. Those who register will receive an information pack and folder where reading is recorded.

To complete the Summer Reading Programme children need to visit the library four times between 14 December and 22 January. After each visit they receive a prize. Children who complete the programme are awarded a book prize and a certificate.

This year 300 places are available at Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and 70 places are available at the Picton Library and Service Centre Waitohi Whare Mātauranga.

Places are expected to fill fast so visit early to ensure you don’t miss out!

© Scoop Media

