Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Starts On Constructing Infrastructure For The Largest Residential Development In The History Of Horowhenua

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Following a site blessing, pōwhiri and spade-turning ceremony, work will start on the construction of infrastructure for the 420 hectare Tara-Ika residential development on Levin’s southeast boundary.

In August, the government announced it would fund up to $25M via Crown Infrastructure Partners to fast-track shovel-ready infrastructure to support the residential development.

The proposed development will be home to approximately 2,500 homes, parks, reserves, a local shopping centre, and a primary school. Water and sewerage infrastructure will connect to Levin’s existing infrastructure. As part of the construction, new stormwater retention areas will be built alongside roads, roundabouts and a shared pathway.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said Tara-Ika is a transformational project that will directly employ up to 280 people in fulltime roles across the four-year life of the project.

“It is an exciting red-letter day,” said Mayor Wanden, “and, as a result, Levin’s population will grow by about 5,000 people in a few short years.”

“It’s estimated that we will need up to 400 new homes a year to meet the demand for housing. Tara-Ika will help us meet some of the demand, with the rest spread across growth areas in the district.”

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said the government funding is in the form of grants and loans, which will be repaid by those who develop Tara-Ika.

“The funding provided is two-thirds of that required for the whole project. Next year, through the Long Term Plan process, we will consider the mechanisms to fund the whole development so that it does not fall to ratepayers.”

Mr Clapperton said the Horowhenua Alliance will deliver the first stage of the project. Work will start in Council road reserve and will ramp up in 2021 as the finalised route for the Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway is confirmed.

“We’re working alongside Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency as it prepares to build the Queen Street / SH57 roundabout, and together we’ll build another one at the Tararua Road / SH57 intersection.”

Meanwhile, the Proposed District Plan Change 4 is currently out for public consultation.

Mr Clapperton said that process is robust and will work its way through a public submission period, a summary of submissions for public inspection, and a hearing for any submitters who wish to speak in support of their submission, before Council makes a decision.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 