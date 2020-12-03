Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hard Work And Tough Decisions Pay Off

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 3:29 pm
Te Araroa and East Cape Road are special, sacred places for local people and treasured by the thousands of tourists who visit every year.

For Manaia Ngata, although he left Te Araroa for town to go to school when he was young, it’s where home is.

Twenty-five-year-old Manaia is an assistant project manager at Gisborne-based Civil Project Solutions (CPS), a key partner in managing the delivery the Provincial Growth Fund road upgrade programme on behalf of Gisborne District Council.

Manaia has a leading role in the $1.8m PGF upgrade of East Cape Road, an opportunity to give back to the place which has given him so much.

“When I was mucking around in Te Araroa every summer at Nan and Pap’s place as a kid, I never would’ve imagined I’d be where I am today - back here on the coast where it all started” he said.

“Ko Whetumatarau te maunga, ko Awatere te awa, ko Whanau-a-Tuwhakairiroa te hapū, ko Hinerupe te Marae.”

At 18 years old, he went from Gisborne Boys High School to Victoria University in Wellington to study a bachelor’s degree in building science.

“It was either off to a trade early or into further education for me. My decision to go to university was a tough one, but I’m glad I saw it through,” he said.

“My first year was a huge wake-up call. I felt like I had to work twice as hard as everyone else, but I soon caught up after adjusting to that big city life.”

Shortly after graduating he was snapped up by Gisborne’s CPS and Director Russell Moylan says they’re lucky to have him.

“Manaia’s one of our youngest team members and he’s got a bright future in front of him. We’ve purposely given him a chance to lead the East Cape project, he’s earned it and we’re giving him all the support he needs. He’s really stepping up and we know how much it means to him,” said Russell.

Manaia says that being involved in the PGF programme has been a rewarding experience and wants to encourage other rangatahi to follow in his footsteps.

“University seemed a long way away from the coast, but self-belief and hard mahi can get you anywhere. It’s all about setting your standards high, no matter what anyone says,” he said.

“It’s been really uplifting seeing the outcomes from this investment in our rohe. The Provincial Growth Fund is all about building our people up and creating new opportunities for a better future”.

“I guess I’ve been one of those people. To have the chance to look after this project very close to home is one I’ll never forget”.

For more information on the Provincial Growth Fund investment, visit www.gdc.govt.nz/major-projects/

