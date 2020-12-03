Serious Crash, SH29, Near Matamata - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash on SH29, near Matamata, between Glenrowan and Hopkins Roads.

Police were called about 2.55pm.

Initial indications are one person may have been seriously injured.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

