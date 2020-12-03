Serious Crash, SH29, Near Matamata - Waikato
Thursday, 3 December 2020, 3:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car
crash on SH29, near Matamata, between Glenrowan and Hopkins
Roads.
Police were called about 2.55pm.
Initial
indications are one person may have been seriously
injured.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more