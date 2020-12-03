Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canal Road Tree-sit Reaches 150 Days - Developer Revealed

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Save Canal Road Native Trees

Tomorrow marks the milestone of 150 days since the chainsaws were first stopped at the contentious Canal Road native tree stand in Avondale and a mammoth, daily vigil and tree-sitting effort began.

The protest began in the middle of winter shortly after the lifting of the first Covid-19 lockdown. Unannounced, the chainsaws started cutting down the diverse stand of nearly 100-year-old native trees on 7 July this year. That same day, local resident of 60 years William Lee, stopped his car on the way to the supermarket and stood in front of machinery.

Since then, hundreds of people have sat in trees or held vigil on the footpath; others have donated money, gear, food and firewood through the winter; the site has been mulched, tidied, and maintained; an Aukati-Rāhui has been declared by Tāmaki’s mana whenua; a dawn ceremony was held naming the site the Burgess, Raymond, Lee Community Ngahere; and the group adopted the name Mana Rākau.

The community want to see the properties acquired by Auckland Council for a public reserve for present and future residents of Avondale.


Kāinga Ora have engaged to find a resolution to save the trees but landowners and the developer have not responded. Local MP Carmel Sepuloni is also offering to mediate a resolution.

Just this week, locals learned that the developer of the land, who stipulated destruction of all the trees (but one scheduled pohutukawa) as a condition of his purchase, has lodged a consent (17 November) to build 32 townhouses and 32 accompanying car parks. His name is Paul Macey from the Insight Property Group Ltd.

But Mana Rākau - Save Canal Road Native Trees have no intention of backing down.

“We’re not going anywhere,” says local resident, Juressa Lee.

“We intend to maintain our daily roster of tree-sitting through the Christmas holidays to stop any attempts to cut down more of these taonga that include rare black maire and kawaka trees.”

“We welcome new housing and we know it should be done in a way that keeps precious trees like these standing and recognises the huge benefits of green space to the community, our birds and creatures, our climate, and our well being.”

As summer begins new shoots are growing from the stumps of severed branches on an iconic puriri tree which stands in the middle of the site. The puriri is one of more than a dozen significant trees that remain standing. Other stumps are sending out new growth also.

“The trees seem to be responding to the mulching and all the loving care of the community,” says Lee.

“These trees are fighting for life - there is no way that we are going to stop fighting for them to live,” says Lee.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save Canal Road Native Trees on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 