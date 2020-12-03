Workplace Incident On The West Coast, South Island
Thursday, 3 December 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
workplace incident on Upper Buller Gorge Road, where a woman
was reported to have been electrocuted.
Police were
called about 1.15pm.
The woman has since died at the
scene.
The matter will be referred to WorkSafe and the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more