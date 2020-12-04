Surge In Bay Of Plenty Electric Vehicle Registration

The number of light electric vehicles registered in the Bay of Plenty region continues to grow with 647 on the roads at the end of 2019.

The latest Regional Land Transport Plan Annual Report Card shows 271 light electric vehicles were registered in 2019 compared to 190 new registrations the previous year.

Presented at Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Regional Transport Committee meeting the report card monitors regional transport trends and measures progress towards achieving the objectives of the Regional Land Transport Plan.

Committee chairperson Lyall Thurston says it’s great to see the growth in registrations and people looking to alternative fuel options.

“Thirty-one per cent of the region’s total carbon emissions come from transport so this is a step in the right direction,” Cr Thurston says.

“We support New Zealand’s national commitment to being carbon zero by 2050 and we are working hard to ensure that the Bay of Plenty plays a key role in achieving that goal. Bay of Plenty Regional Council declared a climate emergency in 2019, making a commitment to work with the community on transitioning to a low carbon future and adapting to our changed climate. Tauranga’s Bayhopper service includes five electric buses which produce zero emissions.”

Some of the findings that can be drawn from the report are:

The COVID-19 lockdown had an impact on export and rail freight volumes, and fuel consumption.

Economic and urban growth is continuing to fuel transport demand.

There are more vehicles and heavy vehicles on the roads.

Deaths and serious injuries continue to fluctuate and there is no sustained improvement in the region’s road safety record. Serious injuries rose to the worst level since 2007.

High risk behaviours (alcohol, drugs and speed) continue to contribute to a high proportion of death and serious injury crashes.

