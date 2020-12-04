Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Water Supply Update: 4 December

Friday, 4 December 2020, 9:01 am
Press Release: Watercare

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges2mm36.5mm
Waitākere Ranges5.5mm26.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:72.77%
Yesterday:72.79%
Normal for this time of year:90.8%

Water consumption:

Target for December 2020:437 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption401 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average399 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply snapshot

