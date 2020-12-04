Expressions Of Interest Open For Levin Historic Courthouse

Horowhenua District Council is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) to develop one of Levin’s most iconic buildings, the Levin Historic Courthouse.

The 1903 Courthouse is in a high profile location in the Nola Simpson Rose Gardens, with community facilities such as the Levin Arts Centre and Thompson House nearby.

Council’s Parks and Property Lead (South), Ann Clark, said the Courthouse has the potential to attract high numbers of locals and visitors alike.

“This EOI represents a unique and special opportunity for someone with energy and initiative,” she said.

She said offering the opportunity for someone to develop the Courthouse supported the objective identified in the Transforming Taitoko/Levin Town Centre Strategy of creating a modern and vibrant town centre. Council adopted the strategy, which sets out the community’s vision for the future of Levin, in 2018.

“Using the Courthouse to its full potential will contribute towards making Levin a destination that continues to attract new residents and visitors,” she said.

Council’s Parks and Property Lead (South), Ann Clark, said Council was open to innovative proposals that will add interest and value to Levin’s CBD.

“We’re taking a flexible approach, with no preconceived ideas,” she said.

“However, the Courthouse is part of Levin’s heritage and is highly valued by the community, so proposals will need to retain the outward appearance of the building.”

The Courthouse building and the rose gardens are managed by Horowhenua District Council, and the Council would remain responsible for asset management.

Expressions of Interest close at 4pm on Friday 22 January 2021.

Further information and Expressions of Interest documents are available on Council’s website at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/LevinCourthouseEOI, or by contacting Horowhenua District Council on (06) 366 0999.

NOTES

The Levin Historic Courthouse was built in 1903, and was originally located in Bristol Street, Levin.

It has a floor area of 152m2, and is constructed of matai and totara, weatherboard cladding and a corrugated iron roof.

Major renovations undertaken in 1969 removed many of the original internal features. The exterior and floor layout remain largely original, with small modifications to the front entrance.

In 2007, the Department of Corrections gifted the building to Horowhenua District Council, and following public consultation the Courthouse was moved to its current site in the Nola Simpson Rose Gardens on Cambridge Street.

Significant renovations were carried out in 2009, including structural repairs, upgrading the interior, reinstating windows to their original position, and rebuilding the western wall and part of the ceiling. The surrounding green space was upgraded at the same time to compliment the building, creating the Nola Simpson Rose Gardens.

