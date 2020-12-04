Serious Crash – Greenlane

Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Greenlane West in Greenlane.

Emergency services were called at around 10:48am after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The person is in a critical condition and will be taken to Auckland Hospital.

The road is closed between Great South Road and Wheturangi Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been called.

