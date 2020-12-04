Serious Crash – Greenlane
Friday, 4 December 2020, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash on
Greenlane West in Greenlane.
Emergency services were
called at around 10:48am after a pedestrian was hit by a
vehicle.
The person is in a critical condition and
will be taken to Auckland Hospital.
The road is closed
between Great South Road and Wheturangi
Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect
significant delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
called.
