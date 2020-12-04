Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Iconic County Council Landmark Makes A Comeback

Friday, 4 December 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

The Kowai County Council Archives Building on Upper Sefton Rd is looking spic and span and ready for its unveiling.

Due to extensive damage in the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, it received an insurance payout and a portion of the Lottery Environment and Heritage Grant (also used to fund earthquake repairs for Amuri Chambers and Waiau Memorial Hall), for strengthening and renovation work required to bring the iconic building back up to a standard where it could be used safely to its full potential.

The total project included repairs to all exterior and interior plaster and a new roof.

Extensive steel work and bracing was fitted to the ceiling area, bringing the building up to 67% of the New Building Standard, (NBS).

Councillor Michael Ward said a major effort was made to maintain the ornate plaster ceiling, which is a feature of the main room.

“It’s a great benefit for the community that we’ve had the opportunity to restore this iconic building to such a good standard, yet still maintain its original charm.”

The planned work was on budget, with works delayed due to COVID-19.

It will now be re-established as a place of remembrance – The 1922 building houses two marble war memorial plaques and a roll of honour to local servicemen who served in either of the World Wars, and marks a return of the Kowai Archives Society.

BACKGROUND: The Kowai Archive was established in 1990 by members of the Sefton - Kowai Country Women's Institute, who decided to "collect, preserve, research and exhibit records to illustrate and record (the) cultural history of the area." The Amberley Historical Society was established in the 1970's and amalgamated with the Archives in the early 1990's. It is listed as a Category II Historic Site under the Historic Places Act 1993 and is identified as a Heritage building in the Hurunui District Plan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 