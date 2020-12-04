Free Travel On Metlink On Christmas Day And New Year’s Eve

Metlink is wishing customers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year in the best possible way, by providing free travel on Metlink bus and train services on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Customers need only to hop on and hop off, there will be no need to use Snapper cards or train tickets on either day.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve bus services will run to a standard Sunday timetable in Wellington City, Hutt Valley, Porirua and Kapiti, and to a special timetable in Wairarapa.

On Christmas Day train services on the Kapiti, Johnsonville and Hutt Valley lines will run to standard Sunday timetables. There will be no Melling or Wairarapa Line services.

On New Year’s Eve, train services on the Kapiti, Johnsonville, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa lines will run to standard Saturday timetables. The Melling Line will run hourly from 06:00am to 6:00pm.

East by West ferries are not included in the offer.

The good news is part of a broader package of changes over the holiday period included in a special timetable, and customers should check their Metlink timetables before travelling between Wednesday 23 December 2020 and 10 January 2021. Customers can download their own copy of the ‘special timetable’ from Metlink.org.nz.

“It’s been a long and hard year for many of us. Metlink would like to help people celebrate the holidays, connect with their friends and family and get home safely using public transport, so we’ve

made it as easy and affordable as possible over the two big days of the season,” says Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher.

“A Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to one and all from Metlink.”

© Scoop Media

