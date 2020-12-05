Road Closed - SH35, Ruatoria - Eastern
Saturday, 5 December 2020, 8:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 35 (Whareponga Road) and Waiapu Road,
Ruatoria is closed due to a serious single vehicle
crash.
Police were alerted to a vehicle in a ditch at
around 2:10am.
Two people are said to be critically
injured and three others have a range of
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or
expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more