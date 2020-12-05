Road Closure - Paramata, Porirua City - Wellington
Saturday, 5 December 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 is currently closed southbound at
Paremata due to a grass fire in the area.
Diversions
are in place along Papakowhai Road, however motorists are
advised to avoid the area or expect
delays.
