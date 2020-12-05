Serious Crash, Blackhead Road, Dunedin - Southern
Saturday, 5 December 2020, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are the scene of a serious crash on Blackhead
Road, Blackhead, Dunedin.
Emergency services were
alerted to a two car crash at around 1:54am.
An update
on injuries will be provided when able.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area.
Diversions are in
place.
