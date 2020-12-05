Road Reopened - Paramata, Porirua City - Wellington
The southbound lanes of State Highway 1 near Paremata have now reopened following an earlier grass fire.
The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>
UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future
'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>
Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency
The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>
Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer
The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>
Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate
The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>
Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori
Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>
Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management
The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>