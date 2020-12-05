Update - Serious Crash, SH2, Otoko - Eastern
Saturday, 5 December 2020, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious crash on State
Highway 2 (Matawai Road), Otoko, earlier today.
Police
were alerted to the crash between Waihuka Road and Hihiroroa
Road North at around 11.18am.
The road has now
reopened.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
