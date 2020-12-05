Update - Serious Crash, SH2, Otoko - Eastern

One person has died following the serious crash on State Highway 2 (Matawai Road), Otoko, earlier today.

Police were alerted to the crash between Waihuka Road and Hihiroroa Road North at around 11.18am.

The road has now reopened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

