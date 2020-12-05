Update - Serious Crash, Blackhead Road - Southern
Saturday, 5 December 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
serious crash on Blackhead Road, Dunedin, earlier this
afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to the
two-car crash around 1.54pm.
The road is expected to
reopen shortly.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
