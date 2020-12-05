Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Serious Crash, Blackhead Road - Southern

Saturday, 5 December 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following the serious crash on Blackhead Road, Dunedin, earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the two-car crash around 1.54pm.

The road is expected to reopen shortly.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

