Recreational Hunters Leading The Way In Conservation Efforts

Sunday, 6 December 2020, 8:24 am
Press Release: Points South

New Zealand recreational hunters are reaching into their own pockets to fund the eventual re-introduction of Kiwi and Whio/Blue Duck back into the Tararua Forest Park where they were last seen in the 1970’s.

Hunters For Conservation & The Tararua Wild Foundation (TWF) have been driving a massive fundraiser, supported now by over 40 hunting related companies with a total prize pool in excess of $20,000.

The Tararua Wild Foundation have taken on the mammoth task of reintroducing Kiwi and Blue Duck/Whio into the Tararua Forest Park. The last breeding pair of both Kiwis and blue ducks was last seen back in the 70's; over 50 years ago. The project is achievable with monitored science and collected data through a bullet proof predator trapping program that has been constructed by scientist Cam Speedy. It will see at least 1500 predator traps going into the hills strapped on the backs of keen hunters.

TWF's project is located in the upper Otaki River and stage one consists of 445 double and single set DOC200 traps. Within this zone is Waitewaewae hut, which is on the Te Araroa trail. A win-win of having traps here will obviously be controlling pests but also in enhancing the experience of our many Te Araroa trailwalkers. Every trap sponsored by Hunters For Conservation through money raised directly from the hunting community will have the Hunters For Conservation logo branded on them. Goodwood products NZ are making all the traps that will be used in the project and the quality of their workmanship is second to none and will last for years if not decades.

Having a better understanding of an environment's ecology and finding the balance between our valued introduced game animals and enhancing our native species is the future of conservation in NZ. Hunters and conservationists’ values are actually aligned, in that they both want to see our ecosystems and native biodiversity thriving. With a boots on the ground approach to hunter led conservation, projects like this are not just possible, but actually the continuation of the many hunter -led conservation projects that have existed for many years such as the work done by The Fiordland Wapiti Foundation and The Sika Foundation.

To enter the Hunters For Conservation prize draw simply purchase a $10 Hunters For Conservation logo sticker online at pointssouth.co.nz. The more stickers/tickets you buy the more chances you have of winning a prize. This sticker also shows that you support and contribute, because the sale of every sticker gets donated to the TWF to complete stage one of their predator programme.

"TWF is doing real boots on the ground, no nonsense conservation project and Hunters For Conservation are proud to support it." Jason Van Beers – spokesperson for Hunters For Conservation.

"The reintroduction of Kiwi and Whio back to the Tararua's is a dream only possible with the help of the hunting community. We are a voice for conservation, no confusion and no excuses. It's time to get it done and together we will because no one else has" Justin Amor - Tararua Wild Foundation

