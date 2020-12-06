SH1,Woodend, Invercargill - Southern
Sunday, 6 December 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An earlier alert about the fatal crash on SH1, Woodend,
Invercargill last night said emergency services were alerted
at around 11:25pm.
This is incorrect, emergency
services were alerted around 10:25pm.
We apologise for
this
error.
